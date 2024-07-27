Members of the emergency services gathered in Whitehaven Harbour on Saturday afternoon for a 'blue light' event - with water safety being top of their concerns.

Ambulance staff, police officers, coastguard and mountain rescue personnel were all in attendance, as were crew members from Workington's RNLI.

They later joined up with members of the St Bees RNLI crew to take part in a training exercise in the harbour. Crew members simulated the evacuation of casualties from a stricken fishing boat using a dinghy.

Crew members simulated a rescue. Credit: ITV

The RNLI also wanted to use the day to highlight their summer water safety campaign, 'float to live,' particularly in Cumbria were hundreds of thousands of people flock too every summer for holidays.

"The Lake District, Cumbria. Beautiful rivers, lakes and coasts," said the counties Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner David Allen.

"But every year, locals and visitors to our beautiful county get into difficulty in water.

"Float to live is really, really simple. If you fall into water, you may go into cold water shock. Your body reacts and you freeze What we are advising people to do is float.

"Put yourself on your back. Spread your arms out. Spread your legs. Star shape."

A crew from St Bees also took part. Credit: ITV

As the RNLI celebrates its 200th anniversary this year, staff were also keen to fundraise and recruit new volunteers.

"It's part of our celebrations for the 200th anniversary of the RNLI," said Operations Manager for the Workington station, Tim Chittenden.

"We're combining two activities today. One is celebrating... we're also doing something which commemorates those people that have put a lot of effort in, some of whom have made sacrifices."

"Our mission is to save lives at sea."

