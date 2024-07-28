A main road near to Dumfries and Galloway has been closed due to an overturned lorry.

The A701 is closed between St Ann's Bridge and the B7020 at Buckrig, south of Beattock.

It happened at around 2am on Sunday 28 July and nobody has been injured in the incident.

Scottish Borders Police said the driver will be reported for a road traffic offence, and that diversions are in place until the lorry can be recovered.

