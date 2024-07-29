Man flown to hospital after collapsing in long distance race in Lake District
A man was flown to hospital in the Lake District after he collapsed during a long distance race.
Mountain rescue teams were alerted by Cumbria Police to a man who had collapsed in Fusedale, at Ullswater, while running in an organised long distance race on Saturday 27 July.
Three land-rovers were deployed by the team an a request was made for the help of the air ambulance and search and rescue helicopter.
A team doctor treated the runner before he was stretchered and placed in the coastguard helicopter.
He was airlifted to hospital for further treatment.
