A man found in possession of a stun gun during a police traffic stop in Carlisle has been ordered to carry out unpaid work.

Gary Latimer, 45, was searched by officers who stopped a vehicle in the city on 6 March.

A charged stun gun — disguised as a knuckle duster — was located in his jacket pocket.

Latimer appeared at Carlisle Magistrates’ Court last month and pleaded guilty to a charge of possessing an illegal stun gun.

The defendant, of Clapperton Road, Annan, was sentenced on Monday 29 July.

His defence lawyer said he had been in possession of the weapon while anxious about local house break-ins.

The court heard he had intended to keep the device at his home address, but then forgot it was in his coat pocket.

District judge John Temperley considered a detailed probation service pre-sentence report before he handed down the punishment.

Latimer was made subject to a 12-month community order, and must complete 140 hours of unpaid work.

The judge made a deprivation order which means the seized stun gun will not be returned to the defendant.

