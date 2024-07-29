A motorcycle passenger has died and the rider has been seriously injured in a vehicle collision.

Cumbria Police were called to an incident involving a grey Audi A3 and a Kawasaki motorcycle on the A684 junction with the M6 near Kendal at 2.40pm on Sunday 28 July.

The motorcycle passenger died at the scene.

The motorcycle rider was airlifted to hospital where he remains in a critical condition. The occupants of the Audi were also taken to hospital for checks.

An investigation into the incident has been launched and police are appealing for witnesses.

Anyone who saw the collision is asked to contact PC2629 Jake Chaplow or Sgt 1929 Martin Bainbridge.

Anyone with other information relating to this incident can report online via the Cumbria Police website or 101 quoting incident number 153 of 28 July 2024.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

