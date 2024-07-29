Three dead after two motorbikes crash in the Scottish Borders

Three people have died after a collision involving two motorbikes in the Scottish Borders.

Emergency services were called to the incident, involving a Suzuki GSXR and a Kawasaki ZX1400, on the A6088 at around 2.30pm on Sunday 28 July.

Three riders, a 37-year-old man, a 29-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman, died at the scene.

Police Scotland have launched an investigation into the incident and are appealing for witnesses.

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the three people who died.“Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.“If you were in the area at the time and have information, including dashcam, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.”

Anyone with any information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2028 of 28 July 2024.

