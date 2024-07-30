Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's Alice Neil takes a look at this year's count

The annual Big Butterfly Count is back and organisers are encouraging more people than ever to take part as numbers hit record lows.

Butterfly numbers are currently the lowest recorded in the 14-year history of Butterfly Conservation’s Big Butterfly Count.

Last year 4,824 butterflies were spotted in Cumbria. This year, participants are seeing just over half the number of butterflies they were spotting at the same time in 2023.

Apithanny Bourne from Butterfly Conservation said: "We are two weeks into Butterfly Conservation's big butterfly count.

"We have noticed that the records of butterflies coming in are much, much lower than usual.

"Butterflies are having a hard time anyway, and it makes them less resilient when we have a year with really poor weather."

The low numbers are thought to be because of the wet and windy spring and a cold start to summer.

Dr Dan Hoare, from Butterfly Conservation, said: “Butterflies need some warm and dry conditions to be able to fly around and mate.

"If the weather doesn’t allow for this there will be fewer opportunities to breed, and the lack of butterflies now is likely the knock-on effect of our very dreary spring and early summer.”

Eighty per cent of butterflies in the UK have declined since the 1970s, the charity warns that habitat loss, climate change and pesticide use are the main drivers of this decline.

Butterflies are indicators of the health of our natural environment and campaigners say it’s never been more important to understand how these species are responding to the changing climate and to take action to protect them.

Anyone can take part by spending 15 minutes outside and recording the number and type of butterflies they see.

The data is then analysed by scientists to help with conservation efforts.

This year’s Big Butterfly Count ends on 4 August 2024.

