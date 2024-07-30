The family of a mother who died in a fatal crash have paid tribute to her life.

The collision, involving a a grey Audi A3 and a Kawasaki motorcycle, happened on 28 July at around 2.20pm.

A passenger on the motorcycle who died at the scene has been named as Beverley Hainsworth, 55, of Pickering, North Yorkshire.

In a tribute to Beverley, her family said: "Bev was a much-loved wife to David, mother to David and Becky, daughter to Doreen and friend to many.

"Bev, always selfless and happy to help anyone, was sadly taken too soon. She was out doing something she loved with dad on the bike going to her favourite place - Keswick.

"We will miss her every day and hope she is somewhere nice with people she loves.

"We want to say ‘thank you’ to all the members of the public who helped and stayed with mum, so she wasn’t on her own, the emergency services who came to their assistance and all the hospital staff who continue to care for dad."

Meanwhile police are continuing to appeal for witnesses to help the investigation into the collision which happened at the A684 junction with the M6.

The rider of the motorcycle remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Passengers of the Audi were also taken to hospital.

Cumbria Police ask that anyone who stopped at the scene, provided first aid, helped direct traffic or did anything else to assist come forward.

The Serious Collision Investigation Unit can be contacted by email caroline.middleton@cumbria.police.uk or call 101 quoting incident 153 of 28 July 2024.

