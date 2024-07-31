Cumbria Police issue advice to festival-goers ahead of Kendal Calling

Cumbria Police has issued advice to 40,000 music lovers ahead of Kendal Calling.

The festival takes place this weekend at Lowther Deer Park, starting on Thursday and running until Sunday.

Cumbria Police say officers are now on site with drug detection dogs where they are carrying out sweeps of the grounds and surrounding area.

The festival is set to attract up to 40,000 visitors. Credit: ITV Border

The force says they will conduct that type of activity until the festival ends.

Inspector Sarah Hodkinson, Public Order and Public Safety Bronze Commander for Kendal Calling said: “As with previous years, a great deal of effort has gone into planning this event along with the event organisers, security teams, local council, highways and other partners.

“Our officers, special constables and police dogs work tirelessly in the lead up and throughout the festival to ensure the safety of everyone attending the event, protect the public and reduce the number of illegal substances brought onto site. They also deal with incidents such as high-risk missing people, violence and keeping the peace.

“While our main aim is to ensure everyone has a safe and enjoyable weekend, we have plans in place to deal with any incidents which may arise.

Cumbria Police officers are on site at Kendal Calling ahead of the festival starting on Thursday. Credit: Cumbria Police

“We will have non-unformed and uniformed officers along with our dogs section assisting security staff and deploying thermal imaging drones throughout the car parks.

“Remember – do not take valuable, irreplaceable items on site with you and make sure items such as your mobile phone is kept with you at all times.

“I hope everyone has a safe, fun and enjoyable festival.”

