Man and woman who died in motorbike crash in Scottish Borders named

A man and woman who died in a crash on the A6088 has been named by Police Scotland.

29-year-old Andrew Lartey and 23-year-old Georgia Tate from Newcastle-Upon-Tyne died in the crash on Sunday, 28 July.

A second motorcycle rider, a 37-year-old man, also died in the collision.

The families of Georgia and Andrew released this statement: “We are devastated by the loss of Georgia and Andrew, they will be sorely missed by all who knew them.

"We ask for our privacy to be respected at this difficult time."

Sergeant Barry Sommerville said: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of the three people who died.“Our enquiries are ongoing and we continue to appeal for anyone with information that could help to please get in touch."

