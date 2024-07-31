Scottish Borders MP calls for 'issues with seagulls' to be resolved

A Scottish Borders MP is calling for "issues with seagulls" to be resolved after being contacted by numerous concerned constituents.

John Lamont MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk said has called for action to target the "growing seagull problem" across the Scottish Borders.

Local residents, businesses and charities have been concerned on the impact seagulls are having on people and trade in the area.

The MP has stated that concerns have been raised from constituents from Eyemouth to Hawick.

Residents in Eyemouth have contacted John Lamont MP about the ongoing issue. Credit: ITV

Councillor James Anderson is bringing forward a motion that will come before Scottish Borders Council. The motion has called for "urgent action" to tackle the problem.

John Lamont, said: "Issues with seagulls have been growing worse for many years and this situation must now be tackled.

"These birds are often a menace to local people and they can be terrifying to children.

"I commend Cllr Anderson and other campaigners who have been concerned about this issue for some time.

"I hope to see the council work towards a solution that keeps people safe."

