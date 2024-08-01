Devonshire Street in Carlisle to open this weekend

Devonshire Street in Carlisle is set to re-open this weekend.

A celebration event being hosted by Cumberland Council to mark the occasion.

The official opening of the road will take place on Monday 5 August with festivities on Saturday 3 August.

The event will take place from 1pm until 6pm and will feature various local bands.

The bands that will be performing at the event include: 99 Mr Benns, Ryan Davidson, Somethin' Brewin', The Window View and Red Handed Siren.

Somethin' Brewin' are performing on Devonshire Street in Carlisle. Credit: Cumberland Council

The road has been shut since February and is part of generation work in the city centre.

The aims of the project were to introduce more outdoor seating, street furniture, benches, cycle parking, trees and plants.

Leader of Cumberland Council, Councillor Mark Fryer, said: “We are delighted that we have successfully completed the regeneration project on Devonshire Street in Carlisle. This significant investment highlights Cumberland Council’s dedication to the city's growth and development.

“We organised this event as a thank you to businesses and residents for their patience and support throughout the project. It will be a wonderful opportunity for everyone to come together, celebrate the completed project, and support our local businesses.

“We envision Devonshire Street as a vibrant place where people can gather, enjoy the newly revitalised area, and support the local community. The event on Saturday features talented local bands from across Cumberland, and we extend our thanks to ‘Rock With’ for their assistance in organising the bands.

“It promises to be a fantastic day, and we invite everyone to join us for this free celebration."

