Kendal Calling set to get underway as 40,000 music lovers to descend to Cumbria

Kendal Calling is set to get underway as 40,000 music lovers descend on the Cumbrian town.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are set to be the headliners on with Keane, The Snuts and Katy B also performing.

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds are the headliners on the first evening. Credit: PA

The Streets, Sugababes, and Kate Nash are all performing and Paolo Nutini, Craig Charles and The Reytons are all playing.

More than 40,000 festival-goers are expected to attend the festival this year.

Paolo Nutini is a headliner this year. Credit: PA

The festival has grown in popularity since the launch event in 2006 and over the years artists including Dizzie Rascal, Mumford & Sons, Calvin Harris, Kaiser Chiefs and Snoop Dogg have all performed.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...