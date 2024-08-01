Man taken to hospital with 'life-threatening injuries' and dog dies in A75 crash

A man has been airlifted to hospital with "life-threatening injuries" and a dog has died following a crash on the A75 near Dunragit.

The incident happened at around 6:30pm on Wednesday 31 July and involved a HGV, tractor and a car.

The 26-year-old driver of the car was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with his condition being described as "life-threatening."

There were four dogs in the car. One of the dogs died at the scene and the other three were checked by kennels.

The road was then reopened at 6:20am.

Sergeant Neil Moffat said: “Our enquiries are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone who can help to get in touch.

“If you were in the area at the time and have information, including dash-cam, that could assist with our investigation then please make contact with us.”

