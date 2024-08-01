Only all female race-day in the United Kingdom to take place in Carlisle

Play Brightcove video

The only all female race-day in the United Kingdom is set to return to Carlisle Racecourse for its 13th year.

The event aims to celebrate female talent in horse racing, with each race only including women jockeys.

Speaking to ITV Border ahead of the event, Carlisle Racecourse General Manager Helen Willis said: "Ladies night at Carlisle is a fantastic event.

Carlisle Racecourse General Manager, Helen Willis, is proud of hosting the event for 13 years. Credit: ITV Border

"It is something we have been really proud to run for the last 13 years and we are really looking forward to the event. It is an all female jockey card, so all of the jockeys are female and it is open to amateur, apprentice and professional jockeys.

"It’ll be fantastic to see some future stars. We can’t wait to see some fantastic outfits and performances on the track too."

Success has been seen in recent years in the sport through jockeys including Rachael Blackmore and Hollie Doyle.

Jodie Gray from Diane Sawyer Training Stables is preparing to compete in a charity race this year. Credit: ITV Border

Melanie Gray from Diane Sawyer Training Stables said: "The younger generation have got more people to look at in terms of professionals and there are more opportunities out there.

"Yards are looking for more amateur jockeys and they are not opposed to closing females over males."

This year stable staff will compete in a charity race.

Jodie Gray is looking forward to the opportunity, she said: "I did do a charity race at Kelso and that was probably 15 years ago.

Jodie Gray will be competing at Carlisle Racecourse on Monday. Credit: ITV Border

"It is amazing to be able to have this opportunity. It is a little bit nerve-wracking but everyone will look after me and I know the horse I am riding will look after me as well."

Clerk of the course Harry Phipps is pleased that Carlisle can be the place where female jockeys can showcase their talent.

He said: "This year we have gone for a charity race that is for stable staff in association with stable welfare.

"It is a fantastic opportunity for our stable staff to showcase their abilities and to give them the opportunity to experience what life is like as a jockey."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...