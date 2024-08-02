Scottish equestrian athlete Scott Brash MBE has won gold for Team GB in the equestrian team event at the Paris Olympics.

The Scottish Borders athlete was part of the team that finished ahead of the USA and France, who won the silver and bronze medals.

The Peebles star previously won gold at the 2012 Olympics in London in the same event.

He was also appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2013.

In the final of the team jumping today Brash and his teammates won the event with just two penalties.

