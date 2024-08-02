Dumfries Show to take centre stage in region this weekend

The Dumfries Show is set to take centre stage in the South of Scotland this weekend as farmers from throughout the region prepare for the event.

First held in 1962, organisers say it is thought to be the largest one day show in the country.

Held on the first Saturday in August it aims to celebrate the region's "quality livestock and quality of dairy, beef and sheep sections second to none".

There is also a section for horses and a goat's.

A statement on the Dumfries Show website states: "There are also sections for the home and garden industries, stick making, a large craft fair, a food festival with cookery theatre, a very popular and growing cheese competition.

"It is the only one in Scotland outside the Highland Show and a young farmers section as well as a huge array of stands throughout the show-field.

"We aim to put on an entertaining, educational show in a safe environment for all the family whether they be involved in farming or not."

