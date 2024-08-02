Two vehicles stolen in spate of thefts in Scottish Borders

Two vehicles have been stolen in a spate of thefts in the Scottish Borders.

Police Scotland say that the vehicles were stolen in the Hawick area overnight between Tuesday 30 July and Wednesday 31 July.

A black Toyota that contained hand and power tools was taken from a property on Orchard Terrace and tools were taken from another vehicle on the same street.

Tools were also stolen from vehicles on Linden Crescent and Douglas Road East.

A vehicle was also taken from a property in Denholm.

Detective Constable Alexander Blacklock said: “The thefts are being treated as linked and enquiries are ongoing to trace those responsible. We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch.“We also asking people with private CCTV to check to see if they have captured anything that could help with our investigation. Motorists are also asked to check any dash-cam they have.“Thefts like this are distressing and we are urging the public to be vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.“Please make sure your vehicles are locked securely and don’t leave valuables on view. We recommend removing items of value, like power tools, and storing them in a safe place.“Also, don’t leave vehicle keys near the door and consider using a security pouch for fobs.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...