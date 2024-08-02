Weight and speed restrictions introduced on Honister Pass

Weight and speed restrictions have been introduced on Honister Pass in the Lake District following the discovery of a damaged culvert.

The Highways Team from Cumberland Council discovered the damage during a routine inspection.

The measures that have been introduced have been implemented immediately.

A 10mph speed limit has been put in place as well as a weight restriction of 20 tonnes.

A Cumberland Council statement said: "Large vehicles and HGV’s are advised to not use Honister pass or if unavoidable, access the area via the Buttermere side of Honsiter Pass.

"Cumberland Council is committed to maintaining the safety and accessibility of our roads.

"We apologise for any inconvenience these measures may cause and appreciate the public’s cooperation and understanding. Further works will be required to implement a permanent solution.

"We encourage road users to plan their journeys accordingly and to consider alternative routes where possible."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...