A Nazi swastika has been found graffitied at the entrance to a community park in the Scottish Borders.

Kelso Community Council has said they are "saddened and angered" after discovering the symbol in the area.

The symbol, at Shedden Park, is believed to have been drawn on Friday 2 August.

Kelso Community Council has told us that: "The discovery of this graffiti in our town park this morning, has saddened and angered our community.

"Kelso is predominately a quiet, well loved town with a vast amount of residents who volunteer their time for the greater good of the community and amenities in the town."

Scottish Borders Council have now removed the graffiti from the park.

Kelso Community Council added that they are working with Police Scotland on this incident.

They said: "Police Scotland and ourselves have made some positive lines of enquiry and we thank all those who have come forward with information to identify those responsible.

"If you do have any information on this matter, and not yet come forward, please contact Police Scotland on 101 or anonymously Crimestoppers 0800 555111."

