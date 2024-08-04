A motorcyclist in his 60s has been airlifted to hospital after he “suffered serious injuries” following a collision near Sedbergh.

It occurred shortly before 8:45am on Sunday 4 August between Weathercock Lane and Shacklabank Lane.

The collision involved a silver Ford Focus and a blue Triumph motorcycle.

The driver of the Ford Focus was a 33-year-old man from Sedbergh. He was arrested on suspicion of providing a positive drugs wipe and remains in custody.

The road was closed while an investigation was carried out. Police are appealing for witnesses.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...