Carlisle City under-7s reach national final at St George's Park

ITV Border's Kate Walby went to one of the team's friendlies ahead of the final at the end of the month

Carlisle City's Under-7s are preparing for a trip to England's training ground after reaching the finals of a national competition.

The squad is set to play at St George's Park later this month after qualifying in a 3v3 tournament.

They will be joined by two other teams from Cumbria - Penrith and Abbeytown - who will also compete at the event.

William Brough, Oliver Mallinson, Alfie Nichols and Seb Walby won all their group games before being crowned regional winners of the tournament.

They will now head to St George’s Park at Burton on 31 August where they will face teams from football academies and clubs from across the UK.

James Nichols who is a coach at the club said: "They won every single game last week, they won eight out of eight, which is obviously a brilliant achievement and gives them this opportunity now.

"I think as a child you probably don't realise how much of an opportunity that is.

"It could be a once in a lifetime opportunity and they've got a really good chance to do really well, and hopefully they'll do that and they'll do themselves proud."

