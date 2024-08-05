A flood warning is in place for the Newton Stewart area of Dumfries and Galloway.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has also issued a flood alert for Dumfries and Galloway.

The flood warning is in place for the Newton Stewart area around the River Cree.

SEPA have warned that the Further Education Centre car park and Riverside Road are at risk of flooding.

People are advised to move vehicles from the riverside car park as a precaution.

The agency say they will continue to monitor the situation.

