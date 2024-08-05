Fourteen arrests have been made at Kendal Calling with police saying the "vast majority" of crimes were drug related offences.

The four-day music festival saw 40,000 people congregate at Lowther Deer Park to see big names such as Declan McKenna, Noel Gallaghers High Flying Birds, The Streets and Paolo Nutini take to the stage.

Superintendent Matt Pearman said: “I’d like to thank the vast majority of festival goers who enjoyed themselves responsibly over the course of the four days.

"We worked closely with event organisers and other partner agencies throughout the festival to ensure those who attended the festival were kept safe from harm."

Sniffer dogs searched for drugs in the grounds days before the festival took place

Drug detection dogs carryed out sweeps of the grounds before the festival began to prevent drugs entering the site.

Sup Pearman continued: "Officers carried out a lot of preventative activity over the weekend and I’d like to thank our dog section, handler colleagues and other officers who worked diligently with event security staff throughout the weekend to reduce the volume of illegal substances brought onto site which could have had serious or even fatal consequences.

"We did make a number of arrests, however the number of those involved in crime at the festival was extremely low in comparison to the large volume of people who attended.

"Kendal Calling is a major event in the calendar for Cumbria Police so I’d like to say thank you to all of our partners and to all the officers and staff who worked tirelessly and efficiently throughout the event and during the planning to make Kendal Calling 2024 a successful event."

