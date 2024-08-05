Man accused of causing pensioner's death by dangerous driving set to go on trial

A man is set to go on trial accused of causing the death of a fellow motorist by dangerous driving in west Cumbria.

George Henry Jackson, 75 from Wigton, was pronounced dead at the scene of a two-vehicle collision on the A595 between Bothel and Mealsgate just after midnight on 1 July

An inquest into Mr Jackson’s death was opened by a coroner at the end of July 2024.

At Carlisle Crown Court Noel Collins appeared in front of a judge facing two charges relating to dangerous driving.

One charge alleges that he caused the death of Mr Jackson by the dangerous driving of a Toyota Rav on the A595. A second alleges the dangerous driving of that vehicle.

No pleas were entered by Collins during today’s hearing in front of Judge Nicholas Barker.

The trial is due to start in front of a jury at the crown court on 14th July next year.

Collins is next due to appear in court for a further plea and case management on 11th November, he remains on bail until then.

