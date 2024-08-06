Plans to turn the site of the former Chapelcross Nuclear Power station near Annan in Dumfries and Galloway into a Green Energy Hub were released by the area's council on Tuesday.

The site, which opened in 1959, originally produced weapons grade plutonium for the countries nuclear weapons programme. It also produced power for the national grid before beginning decommissioning in 2004.

Dumfries and Galloway Council believe a Green Energy Hub on the site would provide jobs in the local area and a boost for the economy. In a statement the potential Hub was described as a "multi-million pound, net-zero focused development."

An artists impression of the new site. Credit: Ironside Farrar/Dumfries and Galloway Council

It would include hydrogen production, storage and associated logistics, advanced manufacturing, energy and enterprise campuses across 60 acres of the 210 acre site.

In a statement Council Leader Gail Macgregor, said; "By commissioning this masterplan, we have a clear vision for delivering future jobs which supports our transition to net zero for the region.

"We are united with Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA) and South of Scotland Enterprise in our ambition for the future of Chapelcross as a powerful force for change in the local economy and look forward to the design developing.’"

The Council also believe such a development would aid the region in becoming carbon neutral by 2040.

The NDA are looking for a partner to develop plans for the site, which is backed by significant funding from both the UK and Scottish Governments.

