ITV Border reporter Fiona Marley-Paterson went to Ambleside to meet those affected

Residents in Ambleside have complained about noise caused by the construction of homes in their area.

Building work has been ongoing since the National Park approved plans to build forty homes near Loughrigg Park. Builders are now having to dig through thick rock, causing the noise.

Residents say it's been noisy for nine weeks, but the Council say that a lack of affordable housing in the region makes the work necessary.

Gill Dixon is one of those complaining. Credit: ITV

"We can't use our home; we can't use our garden; we can't have windows and doors open because the disruption is so awful," said one local resident, Gill Dixon.

"It just about drives you mad. We have respite for half an hour when the men are having their lunch. We just can't get away from it because it starts about half eight in the morning, goes on to a quarter to five at night."

"It's this peck, peck, pecking all day long. It's the vibration, the knock, knock, knock all day."

However, there is a severe housing shortage in the Lake District, with some blaming high tourist numbers and second homes for driving up prices.

Genna Graham has had to live in a van due to housing shortages. Credit: ITV

Genna Graham has been living in a van because she can't find anywhere to live locally."I was actually born in Kendal. I have all my links here: my family, my school and I've still been waiting a year and a half on the council list and I've been placed in hotels and various different sort of emergency accommodation situations. It happens to anybody. They say we're only one paycheck away from being homeless, aren't we?

"I've still got a roof over my head. There's people living in tents. There's families living in tents. The trouble with not having a stable address is that I can't get stable employment. I'll be honest, when I got the van, I was really pleased because I could cook for the first time in what had been months. "Responding tor requests for comment The National Park said the noise was a breach and that the developer has made changes.

The developer hasn't commented, but in a statement a spokesperson for Westmorland and Furness Council, said: "The lack of affordable housing is a national issue but also a key priority within Westmorland and Furness Council’s Council Plan.

"Westmorland and Furness Council is committed to supporting more housing to meet all needs so that local families can build a life here, new people can be attracted to relocate and older residents and those with disabilities are able to live as independently as possible whilst receiving the support they need.

"We support high quality housing that is affordable, well designed and energy efficient, and accompanied by appropriate infrastructure to support communities."

