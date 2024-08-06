Police at Loch Ryan sea port near Stranraer in south-west Scotland say they've seized over £300,000 worth of drugs.

In a statement Police Scotland said officers stopped a car late on Monday night and found a large amount of cannabis, with an estimated street value of £385,000.

A 25 year old man was arrested at the scene and charged in connection with the incident.

According to police, he was set to appear at the Sheriffs Court in nearby Stranraer on Tuesday.

Police have made a number of large drug seizures over the past year at the port, which is a major route for both people and freight travelling to Northern Ireland.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Drugs cause misery in our communities and tackling those involved in the cultivation and supply of drugs is a priority for Police Scotland.

“The public has an important role to play, and we encourage anyone who has any information or concerns about drugs to contact Police Scotland."

