Results day for Scottish pupils with some students receiving blank emails

Students across the south of Scotland have been receiving exam results on a day marred by disruption across the country, with as many as 7,000 students nationally receiving blank emails.

Results were received by post, email and text, with students getting marks back for National, Higher and Advanced Higher exams.

Others received notifications from UCAS that they had got into their University or Higher Education Institution of choice.

The SQA said it was "urgently working" to resolve issues which some students in Scotland receive blank emails.

In a tweet, the authority later said they had resolved the issue, and apologised "for any concern caused to learners this morning."

Some students opted to receive their results by text. Credit: PA

According to the Scottish Border's Council, the total number of national qualifications sat across the Borders this year iwas13,181 at National 5, 3,765 at Higher and 592 at Advanced Higher. This represented a slight increase on last year's numbers.

Scottish Border's Councillor Leagh Douglas was at Earlston High School today with pupils as they received their results and send in a statement:

“The results achieved are testament to the remarkable resilience and continued commitment that our young people have demonstrated and they should all be immensely proud of what they have achieved.

"It is hugely encouraging to see that Scottish Borders has attained a set of results which demonstrates a picture of consistent achievement."

