Over 20 puppies who were rescued after being reportedly smuggled in a lorry have found new homes.In January this year a member of the public alerted police after hearing crying noises coming from underneath a vehicle at the Cairnryan ferry port.After being rescued they were put in the care of the Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA).The animal charity described it as one of Scotland’s most remarkable animal rescues after the 24 puppies - many with life-threatening diseases - were rescued after being found crying and cowering inside a lorry.Six months after the grim discovery, the sick cockapoo and cavapoo-type youngsters that were left hidden inside cardboard boxes have been re-homed and are healthy and happy..The puppies were taken to one of the charity’s rescue and rehoming centres for immediate veterinary care, they were found to be suffering from severe ear mites and checked for other potential diseases and infections.

The puppies received medical treatment after they were found. Credit: Media Scotland.

SSPCA staff screened the puppies who had a variety of health-related issues.The estimated cost of the rescue mission and continued care and veterinary treatment at the SSPCA's centre was, at that time, thought to be around £25,000 but a Crowdfunder raised £23,000 in just over two days from generous members of the public.The puppies survived their horrific ordeal but they are now thriving in their new homes after being successfully re-homed by the charity. One of the puppies who had the most serious health condition was Piper.

One of the abandoned puppies, Cara. Credit: Media Scotland.

She was born with a heart murmur which, through her neglect, had gone undetected, but thankfully it was picked up on her first health check by the SSPCA vet team.The pup was then transferred to local vets CrumPets, in Glasgow, who carried out a lifesaving heart operation on the young puppy free of charge..Without the treatment, Piper would not have made it but now she is living with a new family in Linlithgow.Speaking to the Daily Record Mum-of-three Jemma Chessar, who adopted Piper, now called Skye, said: “Our whole family adore her – she has made our home complete.“We love going on beach walks and teaching Skye new tricks. She loves every minute of her life.”

Indie has since been rehomed. Credit: Media Scotland.

Fellow pup Indie, who was named after the brave action hero Indiana Jones, is also flourishing in her new home.New owner Sharon Davison says: "Indie has bounced into our lives and stole our hearts. My husband and I were very fortunate to be given the opportunity to adopt Indie and he came home with us in February.“He has settled in so well and is such a lovely-natured little furball.“He loves his snuggles and is very sociable with both humans and other four-legged friends. He is massively spoilt and showered in love and kisses.”

