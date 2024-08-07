Plans revealed to build £3bn offshore wind farm in West Cumbria

Plans have been unveiled to build a new wind farm which could create hundreds of jobs and power up to one million homes.

The proposals known as Project Collette, fronted by Green Finance Community Hub, has been discussed with Britain's Energy Coast Business Cluster on 7 August 2024.

The plans, which would see a new wind farm created off the coast of West Cumbria, will be shared with the local community via surveys and a public meeting at Whitehaven RLFC on 4 September 2024.

The development is expected to be partly community-owned and will enable members to have a say in how a share of the profits will be spent, with the possibility to invest in local projects.

Partners involved in the initiative believe it would lead to a reduction of one million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year, totalling 15% of Cumbria's carbon footprint.

Ciara Shannon, co-founder and director of the Green Finance Community Hub CIC, believes Project Collette will 'pioneer' how local communities are involved in energy finances.

Marna McMillin, Chief Executive of Energy4All, said: “We're excited to offer Cumbrians a say early on in a project that they will be able to part own through a community co-operative, directly benefit from and which will also benefit the local community."

However, Whitehaven and Workington MP Josh MacAlister has called for urgent steps to settle land issues at Moorside before nuclear reactors can be built.

100 people involving political, business and union leaders signed the letter in support.

In response to the letter, a spokesperson for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero, said: “New nuclear power stations will play an important role in helping the UK achieve energy security and clean power while creating thousands of skilled jobs.

“Moorside is one of several sites that have the capability to host future civil nuclear projects, though no decisions have yet been made.

“We will continue to support Sellafield and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority in its important mission to manage our nuclear legacy and clean-up sites safely.”

It is thought that an upgrade to the Cumbrian electricity grid is needed before a wind farm can be built.

One way that could unlock such an upgrade, would be if Moorside was earmarked for new nuclear power generation.

Moorside is currently being considered as a possible site for a new nuclear facility.

Dianne Richardson, Chief Executive of Britain's Energy Coast Business Cluster, said: “It is important that Cumbria builds on our nuclear energy expertise, and we welcome proposals like Project Collette that empower the community to be part of a large-scale renewable energy project.”

A study is continuing to determine the best location for the wind farm. A finance model is also under review to detail how the community can maximise local economic benefits.

