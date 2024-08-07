A dispersal order has been introduced by Cumbria Constabulary amid reports of potential planned disorder.

An increased police presence will be in place throughout the day in Carlisle and surrounding area until midnight 7 August 2024.

Legislation enables officers to carry out more stop and searches with the authority to order the removal of face coverings intended to disguise or conceal a person's appearance.

Cumbria Police will also be able to confiscate any items used to create anti-social behaviour. Chief Superintendent Carl Patrick said: “The dispersal order and the powers which have been authorised are in place to protect our communities from those who may engage in violent disorder.“We support and facilitate the right to peaceful protest however violent disorder will not be tolerated.“Public safety is our number one priority, and our officers are here to provide help, advice and reassurance.“Our advice to anyone considering engaging in disorder is not to attend. Anyone involved in criminality will be dealt with robustly.”

