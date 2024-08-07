Eighteen cycling teams from 12 different countries have been announced as they prepare to line-up in the Scottish Borders for the beginning of the Men's Tour of Britain.

Stage one will kickoff with a 113.1 mile route starting and ending in Kelso next month on 3 September 2024. The athletes will compete through Coldstream, Gordon, Melrose, Denholm, Jedburgh, and St Boswells.

More than 100 riders will race through six different stages across Scotland and England marking the 20th edition of the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men.

The teams involved in the Men's Tour of Britain include: INEOS Grenadiers, Team dsm-firmenich PostNL, Soudal Quick-Step, Bahrain Victorious, Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale, Groupama-FDJ, Lidl - Trek Future Racing, Norway's Uno-X Mobility, Israel - Premier Tech Team, Q36.5 Pro Cycling, Great Britain national team, Saint Piran, TRINITY Racing, Global 6 United, German REMBE Pro Cycling Team Sauerland squad, the French Van Rysel – Roubaix team, the Portugese Sabgal / Anicolor team and the American Project Echeleon Racing squad.

The tour also includes action-packed racing in the Tees Valley, South Yorkshire, the East Midlands and West Northamptonshire, before finishing in Suffolk on 8 September 2024.

Rod Ellingworth, Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Race Director, said: “We are excited by the line-up of teams for this year’s Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain, and the combination of squads that will be lining up on 3 September.

"Many of the teams have enjoyed previous success with stage wins and overall victories in the race, while others making their debut will be keen to add their names to the Lloyds Bank Tour of Britain Men roll of honour this year.

“We are sure that fans can look forward to six thrilling days of action, and we can’t wait to see all of the teams in action next month.”

Returning to their home Tour, in which they have won 20 stages, INEOS Grenadiers CEO John Allert said: “We’re delighted to be lining up at this year’s Tour of Britain, and excited to get out there and thank our amazing home fans for their support.

“We’ll be racing through some of British cycling’s heartlands, through areas that have produced some of our greatest champions.

“With a number of British riders in our team, I’m sure we’ll give the home crowd plenty to cheer about.”

