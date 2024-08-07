Two men have been arrested on suspicion of public order offences – including using threatening words or behaviour "intended to stir up religious hatred".

A 41-year-old man from Carlisle was arrested in connection with the alleged posting online of content encouraging violence against police officers and promoting public disorder.

A 40-year-old man from Carlisle was also arrested in connection with the alleged posting of hate-related content online.

Both men remain in police custody.

Chief Superintendent Carl Patrick of Cumbria Police said: “Where there is evidence of people inciting hatred or promoting violence on our streets, our officers will not hesitate to take action.

“We will continue to prioritise the safety of the public and anyone involved in criminality can expect to be dealt with robustly.”

