Play Brightcove video

ITV Border's reporter Barnaby Papadopulos visited Stranraer to check out what the event has to offer.

Some of Britain's best windsurfers from will be taking part in a five-day event in Stranraer.

The Scottish Fin and Foil Championships has arrived along the coast of Loch Ryan to host Windsurfers, Wing foilers, Hydrofoil and Race board windsurfers from 7 August until 11 August 2024.

More than 80 competitors will be on Agnew Park beach visiting from across Scotland and England.

Play Brightcove video

The event is supported by RYA Scotland and the UK Windsurfing Association.

Danny Hawthorn, Chairman of The Scottish Fin and Foil Championships, said: "We're really lucky to be invited here by the town of Stranraer. The town of Stranraer is absolutely fantastic. You're right on the beach. You've got loads of facilities.

"You've got Loch Ryan, which is this gigantic sea loch with fantastic windy conditions for these type of sports.

"We really hope that this will become an international venue in years to come, and we're providing the ground just now for that."

Up to six races will take place each day for spectators to watch from the shore. More than 50 volunteers are working across the five-day championships to ensure the event runs smoothly on both land and water.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...