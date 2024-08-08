Police Scotland seized cannabis with an estimated street value of £100,000 from a car on the A74 near Lockerbie.

Around 6.40pm, a Toyota Yaris was stopped by officers going northbound, near to junction 17.Two men aged 29 and 58 years have been arrested and charged in connection with this and are due to appear at Dumfries Sheriff Court today.Detective Superintendent Stevie Elliot said: “These significant recoveries highlight our determination to protect the public from this type of harmful criminality.“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country's Serious Organised Crime Strategy and we will continue to work with partner agencies to tackle this issue and make our communities safer."

