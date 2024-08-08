A man from Carlisle is set to appear in court charged with posting online content encouraging violence against police and promoting public disorder.

A dispersal order was introduced in Carlisle city centre yesterday after reports of potential planned disorder on 7 August 2024.

An increased police presence was in the city throughout the day with aim to proactively search for those who planned on engaging in criminality.

Stuart Burns, aged 41, of Briar Bank, Carlisle has been charged with two counts of offence under the Section 127 of the Communications Act. Burns was remanded in custody ahead of his appearance at North Cumbria Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday 8th August).

A further two other men have been arrested on charges relating to alleged online hate posts.

A 40-year-old man, from Carlisle, and another man, 31, from Maryport, have been charged with the alleged posting of hate-related content online. A 16-year-old boy, from Penrith, was arrested on suspicion of breach of a dispersal order.Chief Superintendent Carl Patrick, Cumbria Constabulary, says officers have been working to keep communities safe. He said: "Our proactive actions and the support of our communities have resulted in no significant disorder taking place.

"We took positive action into reports of online activity which attempted to incite violence and hatred. This sends a very clear message that we will not hesitate to act against those who post such content online.

"Criminality of any kind will not be tolerated in our county, and we will do all we can to ensure offenders are brought to justice. We are not complacent and will continue to carry out this proactive policing approach."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...