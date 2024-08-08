Trustees announce the closure of Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust in Dumfries

Trustees have announced the closure of Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust and the Visitor Centre.

The Peter Pan Moat Brae Trust in Dumfries will close its doors to the public from 23 August 2024.

The reason for their closure is the continuing loss of money for an extended period time.

They say like other Scottish charities they have seen a reduction statutory funding, grant funding, donor income and legacies.

Despite the efforts from staff and volunteers in the local community, they have seen a significant drop in footfall - the cost of living has also been a major issue.

Graham Edwards, Interm-Chair of the Board of Trustees, said: “Every possible effort and option have been explored by the Trustees and staff of the Moat Brae Peter Pan Trust.

"Therefore, it is with deep sadness that we announce the end of operations.

“We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to the staff, volunteers, members and many supporters of the Trust for their commitment in bringing the magic of books and storytelling to life for the thousands of visitors who passed through the doors.

"The Trust’s purpose was to spark young imaginations and encourage creativity, we hope this is the legacy we leave behind.”