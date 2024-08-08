A woman who has committed 84 criminal offences has pleaded guilty to stealing alcoholic spirits, breaching a court order which prevents her from entering stores.

Nicola Moore, aged 40, from Workington, pleaded guilty to theft at Carlisle Magistrates' Court on 8 August 2024.

Moore has received a number of prison sentences for thefts of alcohol and other items. A court order prevents her from entering shops in two West Cumbria towns.

Cumbria police released a photo of Moore reiterating that she was subject to the tough terms of criminal behaviour orders (CBO) in January 2024.

In a bid to prevent further offending and give protection to businesses, these orders were previously implemented at the request of Workington neighbourhood policing team officers.

A spokesperson for the team, said: “They are a useful tool to place restrictions on individuals to prevent further criminality.

"We work with our partners to provide evidence to the courts to grant the orders which help protect business owners and local residents from individuals persistent criminal behaviours.”

Moore pleaded guilty to stealing spirits from Workington's M&S store on Pow Street, on both 11 July and 1 August 2024.

A prosecutor said Moore had breached her court order 27 times.

Defence solicitor John Smith said Moore, of Fountains Avenue, Moorclose, was currently engaging with agencies, the hope being that she could break a cycle of offending, prison sentences and release from custody.

A district judge deferred sentencing Moore on the four new offences for a period of three month after hearing submissions.

Moore has been told to co-operate with the probation service and to continue working with all other agencies with the aim to rehabilitate.

A sentencing hearing will be held at Workington Magistrates' Court on 11 November.

The conditions of Moore's court order means she cannot enter any stores affiliated to the Workington and Whitehaven "shopwatch" schemes.