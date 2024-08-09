Dispersal order in place for Carlisle this weekend

Cumbria Constabulary has issued a dispersal order for Carlisle on 10 August 2024.

It follows an order which was in place on Wednesday to help officers maintain order in the city.

These powers will be used again on Saturday and the dispersal order will be in place from 10am on Saturday until midnight.

The public should expect to see an increased police presence throughout the day.

The red area on the map outlines the boundaries of the dispersal order Credit: Cumbria Police.

Additional powers have been put in place to provide officers with enhanced stop and search capabilities.

Officers will also have the authority to order the removal of face coverings if they beleive it is being used to disguise or conceal a person’s appearance.

Officers will also have the power to seize any item used to commit anti-social behaviour.

Chief Superintendent Carl Patrick said: “The dispersal order and additional powers will ensure officers on the streets have the authorisation to act swiftly if confronted by groups or individuals intent on engaging in violent disorder.

"Public safety is our number one priority and officers on the ground will work to ensure that the law-abiding majority of people are free to go about their business in the city without fear.

"Whilst we will continue to support and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, our message to anyone intending to engage in disorder is to stay away.

"Officers will respond swiftly and decisively to any individuals who engage in criminality."

Across Cumbria there will be additional officers providing an increased policing presence, engaging with communities and providing reassurance.

