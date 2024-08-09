Scottish woman breaks sheep shearing world record

Una Cameron from St. Boswells has smashed the sheep sheering world record for the most ewes sheered by an individual woman in nine hours.

The 51-year-old beat the previous world record by 59 sheep to sheer 517 Ewes.

She took the title from New Zealand's Sacha Bond who broke the previous world record in February 2024.

Una has been shearing for over 30 years and decided to take on this challenge to fundraise for Blood Cancer UK.

Una surpassed the previous world record by 59 sheep Credit: British Wool

Una has been training since last summer to prepare for the world record attempt and said: "I had a wonderful team behind me and they believed that I could do it.

"I was focused on passing the 458 mark, but always wanted to shear 500.

"I can't thank everyone enough, especially Matt and Pip Smith, who hosted the event on Trefranck Farm."

Gareth Jones from British Wool said: “We offer huge congratulations to Una on her successful record attempt.

"This was a display of high quality shearing and Una should be very proud of her achievements."

