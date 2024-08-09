A third man will appear in court after a police operation in response to potential planned disorder.

Derek Heggie, 40, of Welsh Road, Carlisle, has been charged with an offence under the Malicious Communications Act.

The charge alleges the posting of racially aggravated offensive online content.

Heggie is remanded in custody ahead of appearing before Carlisle's magistrates' court on 9 August.

Two other men have been charged in connection with this police operation.