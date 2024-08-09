Woman appears in court charged with attempted murder of man and child

A woman from Carlisle has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a child and a man.

Jacqueline Mounsey appeared at Carlisle Crown court via a video link following an incident in the Whernside area of the city on the 10th of June 2024.

Mounsey stands accused of attempting to murder a man and a primary school-aged girl who were found with stab wounds to the neck.

The 53-year-old had been expected to formally enter pleas for the charges she stands accused of.

However, Judge Nicholas Barker postponed the pleas after hearing submissions from both the prosecution, and Mounsey's defence solicitor.

The decision was made after discussions on the evidence in the case, and information on the defendants medical background.

The case has been adjourned until 23 August 2024 when a decision will be made about whether Mounsey will enter pleas to the charges.

In the meantime she remains remanded in custody.

The initial trial in front of a jury is due to start on 9th December and is estimated to last for 10 days.

