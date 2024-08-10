Carlisle United announce new short term signing ahead of season opener

Carlisle United have signed Ben Williams on a short-term deal until January.

The 25 year old was at Cheltenham Town - making 30 appearances in League One last season.

During his two and a half seasons at Whaddon Road, he made 77 appearances and scored three goals.

Manager Paul Simpson said: “We’ve hit a bit of a problem this week with Cameron Harper and Taylor Charters both suffering from persistent niggles they’ve had. They both dropped out of training on Tuesday so we were put in a position where we needed to make a signing.

“I didn’t want to imbalance the team by having to play a right footer at left-back, so I’m delighted we’ve been able to get Ben into the building.

“He’s a player with a lot of experience for a 25-year-old and he’s a player we all know about as a group of staff. I’m delighted he’s agreed to join us and we’re all looking forward to working with him over the next few months. "

Carlisle United open their new season campaign away to Gillingham (Saturday 10th August)

