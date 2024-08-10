Police have arrested a man as part of an investigation into false information regarding an alleged incident in Barrow.

Officers were contacted at 3am today (10 August) alleging an incident where a group of men were in Cavendish Street brandishing knives.

This alleged incident did not occur.

Police officers were in the area at the time and were able to negate the allegation.

A 29-year-old man, from Barrow, has been arrested on suspicion of sending false information with intent to cause harm.

He remains in custody.

Chief Superintendent Carl Patrick said it is "wholly irresponsible" to mislead police or other emergency services with false information.

He added: “Not only does false information waste time and resources, but such allegations can also cause unnecessary fear within the local community.

“We have additional officers on duty across the county throughout this weekend to reassure and support our communities.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...