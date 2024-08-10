Dumfries man 'fears for family' following days of disorder across the country

Play Brightcove video

Shazad Rasul said the unrest that we have seen across the country in recent day has been "appalling".

A Dumfries man has said recent disorder across the country has made him "fear" for his family.

Shazad Rasul said the Muslim community in the town feel like they "have to be vigilant" in order to stay safe.

It comes following days of unrest across the country, sparked by misinformation spread online after the deaths of three girls in a mass stabbing at a children's dance class in Southport, Merseyside on the 29 July.

Mr Rasul was part of a crowd which gathered in Dumfries today for an anti-racism protest.

Just before our reporter approached him for interview, he said two men walked past him and shouted "stop killing kids".

Protests were also held in Carlisle city centre today. Credit: ITV Border News

He said: "I would imagine he was referring to Southport, so again, misinformation, obviously we stand for not harming anyone.

“It’s just appalling, it taken us back to the 60s. Racism has always been hidden and from town to town it does kind of peer its head out and unfortunately that’s what’s happening now.

“I’m not going to lie I feel for my family. The women in our religion, they get identified by their hijab, so yeah we do fear obviously.

"It’s terrible. We are having to be vigilant."

Among Mr Rasul in Dumfries today were also representatives form the local Trades Union Congress.

Andrew O’Halloran from the organisation said today's gathering was about "peace".

Mr O’Halloran added: "I hope there’s no trouble today. I know the people we have brought today want peace and social justice and believe in their community.

“I think the general consensus across the country and in Dumfries is one of fear and surprise and shock.

"I think the disturbances we’ve seen across the summer, they don’t represent the majority of people in this country.

"I think most people want to get on with their neighbours and respect other religions, I think most people respect the contributions that immigrants make to our society."

Anti-racism protests were held in Carlisle today. Credit: ITV Border News

Similar anti-racism demonstrations were also held in Carlisle city centre today.

Imam Rashid from the Carlisle Islamic Centre said his community have tried to stay positive despite the recent unrest.

He said: “The Muslim community in Carlisle and Cumbria have been extra conscious about the climate and anxious, nervous, and in some cases quite scared.

"Therefore we’ve tried our best to engage positively despite the negative approaches and climate we are experiencing.

“We’ve encouraged positive engagement and we’ve taught people to always take their cautions and move and conduct themselves responsibly.

“People are frightened actually, especially families and the vulnerable.

“Protecting our worship places, we’re all conscious of that and even just the passive remarks we may experience on the bus, at work, in the taxis, in the takeaways. We’re all conscious of it but we do encourage people to talk to us.

"We would rather people talk to us than talk about us. If you want to know a Muslim talk to a Muslim rather than talk about a Muslim.”

Rev Lisa Wilson from St George’s Church in Carlisle was also in attendance to show her support.

She said: “I’m here because our faith tells us love thy neighbour and I just came along to show support.

"I hope it's peaceful demonstration and people realise they are welcome here."

There was a police presence in Carlisle city centre today. Credit: ITV Border News

Chief Superintendent of Cumbria Police, Carl Patrick, said: “The public will see a large police presence around the county today as we work to maintain public safety, allowing the law-abiding majority of the public to enjoy their weekend.

“Whilst we will continue to support and facilitate the right to peaceful protest, these arrests and charges demonstrate clearly the swift and robust action we have taken and will take if anyone in the county seeks to encourage violence or criminality or carry out violence or criminality themselves.”

Dispersal orders are currently in place in both Carlisle and Barrow.

Cumbria Police are continuing to warn people that anyone intent on causing trouble or encouraging others 'will be dealt with swiftly and robustly'.

So far 12 people have been arrested.

One man has been charged, admitted an offence and received a custodial sentence.

Three other men have been charged with offences and appeared at court.

One man has been charged and is due to appear in court (Saturday 10th August).

Three other men are currently in custody.

Two men remain in custody having been arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence.

Another man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of sending false communication with intent to cause harm.

A woman has also been arrested (Saturday 10th August) on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence.

Officers in Carlisle on Wednesday evening made three arrests as a dispersal order was in place in the city centre.

One man was arrested and charged with being drunk and disorderly, and another was arrested and charged with possession of cannabis. They will both attend court at a later date.

A 16-year-old boy was also arrested for failing to comply with a dispersal order. He was subsequently handed over to those responsible for him and de-arrested.

Dispersal orders are currently in place in both Carlisle and Barrow. Credit: ITV Border News

Assistant Chief Constable of Police Scotland, Gary Ritchie, said: “We understand the concern and officers right across Scotland are providing reassurance to communities across the country through enhanced patrols and direct engagement.

"We continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure any potential for violence or disorder in Scotland is identified quickly and responded to immediately.

“Policing in Scotland has strong relationships with the public and we are grateful for the ongoing support of our communities.

"We are aware of a number of potential protests, and counter protests, over the coming weeks, which will be policed appropriately but we are not going to speculate on or add publicity to individual potential events.

"I would also encourage everyone to be responsible in their use of social media and not to share speculation or inaccurate information. Please think twice about what you read, share and believe from online sources.

"Police Scotland is a rights-based organisation, and our role is to ensure public safety while balancing the rights of protesters who wish to peacefully demonstrate. We encourage anyone with concerns or information to contact us through 101.

“Violence and disorder are not legitimate protest and anyone who engages in disorder will be dealt with swiftly and robustly.

“Our thoughts continue to be with those affected by the appalling violence which has been experienced in some communities and with our brave colleagues in UK policing.

“We continue to be in close touch with other UK police services should requests for support be required.”

