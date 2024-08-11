A pedestrian is in critical condition after he was involved in a serious collision in west Cumbria.

The collision, which happened on the A595 near Muncaster Castle, happened at about 3:30pm on Saturday 10 August.

It involved a black Triumph motorcycle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was taken to hospital, where he remains in a serious condition.

The motorcyclist was uninjured.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or who may have relevant dashcam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information can report online at www.cumbria.police.uk/report- it, quoting incident number 145 of 10 August 2024, or call 101.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

