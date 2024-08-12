Scottish trade union confirms that strikes will not take place this week

Scottish trade union, Unite, has confirmed that planned strikes for later this week have been suspended.

Services to waste and cleansing were set to be disrupted with bin strikes planned across 18 councils, including in Dumfries and Galloway.

The strikes were due to begin on Wednesday 14 August and the union has confirmed that a ballot will now commence amongst their members on a new pay offer made by COSLA, the organisation which is the voice for the councils in the country.

Bin strikes were planned for across 18 councils in Scotland. Credit: PA

The ballot is set to open on 15 August and will close on 5 September.

Graham McNab, Unite’s lead negotiator for local government said: “Unite members across all of Scotland’s councils should be applauded for standing firm. They have remained resolute in an effort to secure a fairer and better pay offer.

“We believe that the new pay offer is credible. For the first time in years, it will mean all council workers receiving an above inflation increase.

“Unite will now suspend the eight days of strike action so a ballot can take place on the new offer.”

