Workington Town manager Anthony Murray to leave at end of the season

Workington Town head coach Anthony Murray is set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Murray was a previous player with Town in 2003 and was replaced as head coach following the departure of Chris Thorman.

The West Cumbrian side currently sit sixth in League One with eight wins and 10 defeats from their 18 matches this season.

Speaking through the club's social media channel, Anthony Murray, said: "It has always been an ambition of mine to coach Workington Town and I would like to thank the board for giving me the opportunity.

"I will always be grateful for their support during my time as the head coach.

"I have been offered a coaching opportunity at another club and felt it was the right time for me to accept this opportunity.

"I have made some fantastic memories at Town, one that I will always remember is bringing the Ike Southward memorial trophy home.

"I am privileged to have been part of the fantastic work the club has done in the community, especially the local charity events and the local community days the club promoted.

"It is a very proud moment to have been able to play my part in these special events and build relationships with local people.

"I would like to thank our wonderful fans who have travelled the country to support our club, players and staff and who have always been loud and proud.

"A huge thank you to all the players for their hard work and commitment over the last two season.

"A big thanks must go to the coaching ,medical staff and volunteers that have fully supported me and made it nothing but a pleasure to be head coach Workington Town."

Also speaking to the club's social media, the board said: "We'd like to place on record our thanks and appreciation for the hard work Muzza has put in at the club over the last two seasons.

"Muzza has played a big part in a positive step change in approach at the club, on and off the pitch and we express our gratitude for that.

"As with all Townies, Muzza will always be welcomed back here at Town and we wish him all the very best for the future.In the meantime we still have a job to do this season and Muzza has made it clear that he wants to end his tenure with a strong end to the season and a place in the play offs.

"As it always does, the season review will take place at the end of this campaign where we will consider all factors from the 2024 season in order to improve as a club against our 2027 Pledge.

"In the meantime the board is considering the timeline and options for the head coach position and we will communicate with supporters shortly."

