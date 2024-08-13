Drugs worth more than half a million pounds have been recovered from a derelict property in Dumfries.

Police Scotland made the discovery on Irish Street in the town.

Cannabis plants worth £520,000 were recovered from at around 10am on Monday 12 August. Police say that it was an intelligence led operation.

Detective Inspector Graeme Robertson, Dumfries CID, said: “This is a substantial recovery and represents Police Scotland’s commitment to disrupting the cultivation and sale of illegal substances.

“Officers remain at the scene and our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Information provided by the public is vital in helping us continue to do this and I am appealing to anyone with any information on this cultivation to please contact police.

“I would specifically ask anyone who has witnessed any suspicious behaviour in and around Irish Street, close to Buccleuch Street, in recent months to get in touch. Likewise, if you have any relevant CCTV or dashcam footage, please share it with us.

"Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting incident 0698 of Monday, 12 August, 2024 or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

